Oleksandr Usyk Goes Two-Up on Tyson Fury with Dominant Decision Victory: Usyk vs. Fury 2 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury: Usyk vs. Fury 2 Highlights

Oleksandr Usyk scored a second-straight win over ‘The Gypsy King‘ on Saturday night in Riyadh.

Things got off to a quick start between the two as Usyk looked to target the body of Fury while ‘The Gypsy King’ attempted to get his jab going. It was Usyk’s feints and footwork that really stood out in the opening rounds as he continued to unleash his legendary left hand.

gettyimages 2190321938 612x612 1

Halfway through the fight, most analysts had the bout tied up or incredibly close, but it was the Ukrainian who would start to pull away in the later rounds, peppering Fury with combination after combination.

READ MORE:  Cristiano Ronaldo Signs Jerseys for Francis Ngannou Ahead of Usyk vs. Fury 2

Fury started to turn it up in the fifth round, landing some solid shots to the body and letting his uppercut, but it wasn’t long before Usyk made the appropriate adjustments and climbed right back into the driver’s seat.

gettyimages 2190993992 612x612 1

Recognizing that he was likely down on the scorecards, Fury turned it up in the 12th and final round, looking for the one-hitter quitter. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be as Usyk’s seemingly limitless gas tank kept Fury on his back foot and rode out what he believed to be a certain victory.

gettyimages 2190993955 612x612 1

Official Result: Oleksandr Usyk def. Tyson Fury via unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 116-112)

READ MORE:  Eddie Hearn Changes His Mind and Picks Tyson Fury Over Oleksandr Usyk: "Most Remarkable Things"
gettyimages 2190324064 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2:

READ MORE:  Oleksandr Usyk Reveals His Top Song to Karaoke—And It’s a Classic

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts