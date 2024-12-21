Oleksandr Usyk Goes Two-Up on Tyson Fury with Dominant Decision Victory: Usyk vs. Fury 2 Highlights

Oleksandr Usyk scored a second-straight win over ‘The Gypsy King‘ on Saturday night in Riyadh.

Things got off to a quick start between the two as Usyk looked to target the body of Fury while ‘The Gypsy King’ attempted to get his jab going. It was Usyk’s feints and footwork that really stood out in the opening rounds as he continued to unleash his legendary left hand.

Halfway through the fight, most analysts had the bout tied up or incredibly close, but it was the Ukrainian who would start to pull away in the later rounds, peppering Fury with combination after combination.

Fury started to turn it up in the fifth round, landing some solid shots to the body and letting his uppercut, but it wasn’t long before Usyk made the appropriate adjustments and climbed right back into the driver’s seat.

Recognizing that he was likely down on the scorecards, Fury turned it up in the 12th and final round, looking for the one-hitter quitter. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be as Usyk’s seemingly limitless gas tank kept Fury on his back foot and rode out what he believed to be a certain victory.

Official Result: Oleksandr Usyk def. Tyson Fury via unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 116-112)

Check Out Highlights From Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2:

The Gypsy King makes his ring walk! 👀#Usyk2Fury | #RiyadhSeason

Live NOW on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy | @Turki_alalshikh

Usyk makes his way to the ring! 🇺🇦😮#Usyk2Fury | #RiyadhSeason

Live NOW on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy | @Turki_alalshikh

𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃 𝟏𝟑 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐖❗️#Usyk2Fury | #RiyadhSeason

Live NOW on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy | @Turki_alalshikh

Both Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are LOCKED in 🥶😳 #Usyk2Fury

OH USYK DANS LE CRÂNE À FURY 😮#Usyk2Fury

OLEKSANDR USYK AND TYSON FURY GO THE DISTANCE A SECOND TIME!#Usyk2Fury | BUY NOW on TNT Sports Box Office