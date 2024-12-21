Tyson Fury storms out of ring after decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, ditches post fight interview

Former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury avoided his post-fight interview obligations following his rematch clash with Ukrainian star, Oleksandr Usyk — after coming up short in a bid to avenge his sole professional boxing loss in another decision defeat.

Fury, a former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, featured against Usyk just months ago back in May, with the Morecambe native rocked in the ninth round by the champion in an eventual one-sided split decision loss.

And tonight, locking horns in an immediate championship rematch with each of the belts — sans heavyweight IBF on the line, Fury would start very well in an aggressive manner, in fact, taking the early rounds against the undersized champion, Usyk.

Tyson Fury storms from ring after Oleksandr Usyk decision loss

However, finding himself on the receiving end of a steamrolling of deficit rounds in the latter half of the fight, Fury, who weighed in a staggering 55lbs heavier than Usyk during yesterday’s ceremonials, failed to weigh down the Ukrainian fan-favorite as he would have liked on occasion during numerous clinch attempts.

And managing to likely steal the last round in a frantic-paced back-and-forth in the last quarter of the rematch clash, it proved to be in vain for Tyson Fury, who would drop a unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 116-112) defeat to Usyk, who retained his championship belts.

Notably appearing tense as veteran caller, Michael Buffer read out the scorecards, Tyson Fury shook his head in dismay as the official result was read aloud, before storming from the ring with his team in tow — as Usyk refused to be drawn on questions regarding the close nature of the clash.