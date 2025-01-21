Video – Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill Share a Drink After Their Epic UFC 311 Showdown

Jiri Prochazka shared a drink with Jamahal Hill mere hours after brutally KO’ing ‘Sweet Dreams’ at UFC 311 in Los Angeles.

With both fighters desperate to bounce back after individual losses against reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, Prochazka and Hill swung heavy leather for most of their three-round brawl inside the Intuit Dome. Each fighter got their licks in, but it was ‘BJP’ who emerged victorious after blasting the former titleholder with a short left followed by a booming right hook.

Beautiful violence from Jiri Prochazka at #UFC311. — SuperbeastCraig (@superbeastcraig.bsky.social) 2025-01-20T19:26:31.961Z

Once he had his man on the mat, Prochazka poured it on, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Hill was understandably devastated by the loss and struggled to maintain his composure backstage. Still, later that same night, the Michigan native shared an embrace and even a drink with the ex-champ.

Knocking another guy out and then drinking with him.



What a beautiful sport. pic.twitter.com/D3uZBv52Tv — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 20, 2025

With the loss, Hill has now lost back-to-back bouts for the first time in his mixed martial arts career. On the other hand, Prochazka is back in the win column after securing his fifth career win under the UFC banner.

Jiri Prochazka eyes third clash with ‘Poatan’

Prochazka’s only two losses inside the Octagon have come against Alex Pereira — something he hopes to rectify in a potential trilogy fight with the Brazilian boogeyman.