Tom Aspinall claims Jon Jones is ‘Conning the public’ amid faltering clash: ‘He’s not wanting to fight me’

Interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall has claimed fellow divisional titleholder, Jon Jones is “conning the public” over their failing clash in the Octagon later this year — asserting to boot how the Rochester native also denied the chance to face Francis Ngannou during his UFC run.

Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight gold holder, has been sidelined himself since July, has made a damning asseriton of long-time foe, Jones — amid their continually faltering grudge fight later this annum.

And defending his title at UFC 304 last summer in Manchester, Tom Aspinall would in the process avenge his sole Octagon loss in a dominant opening round knockout win over perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes.

However, still failing to land himself a title unification clash with Jones next — Aspinall remainder sidelined as the Rochester native headlined UFC 309 in November, stopping Stipe Miocic with a third round knockout win in Madison Square Garden.

Tom Aspinall accuses Jon Jones of “conning” fans

And seemingly inching closer to an eventual pairing with the former pound-for-pound pacesetter, Aspinall has boldly claimed Jones is “conning” eager fans hopeful of finally seeing them settle their differences this summer.

Yes [Jon Jones is scared to fight me,” Tom Aspinall said on an episode of IMPAULSIVE. “Absolutely… Jon is conning the public, man. I’m not disputing that he’s an amazing fighter. I think the fact that he didn’t want to fight Ngannou for three years, and now he’s not wanting to fight me for over a year.

“And just the way he manipulates the media and the public is super smart, I’m not taking anything away from him. But do I think he’s super scared to take the tough fights at this stage in his career? Absolutely.”

Attending UFC London last weekend, Aspinall hinted that talks on a fight with Jones were slowly progressing in the right direction, following a meeting with the promotion’s Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell in the capital.