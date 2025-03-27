Brandon Moreno doesn’t feel pressure ahead of UFC Mexico City return

Former UFC champion Brandon Moreno has insisted that he isn’t feeling any pressure ahead of his return against Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City this weekend.

As we know, Brandon Moreno has been on a rollercoaster ride in recent years when it comes to his mixed martial arts career. He’s a two-time flyweight champion, but he’s also 3-3 in his last six fights. That run included defeats against Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval, although he did manage to bounce back in his latest outing with a nice victory over Amir Albazi in Edmonton.

Now, Brandon Moreno will take on Steve Erceg in Mexico, knowing that a big victory could really launch him back into title contention. Ahead of fight night, he’s spoken about his previous setbacks – as well as what he hopes to accomplish in the future.

Brandon Moreno is focused on the future

“I’m not even thinking about my past. That is something I had to avoid for this one,” Moreno said. “You guys always ask me, ‘What is the pressure of your next fight?’ And I always answer the same: There’s a lot of pressure on us always. But I can’t put more of that weight on my shoulders. I just stopped thinking about my past. I don’t know nothing about my past.

“I grabbed all the lessons from that, but right now I’m very focused on my present, very focused on Steve Erceg, and I’m ready for the challenge.”

“Winning this Saturday, I believe I can raise my hand and say, ‘Hey, man, I deserve the opportunity, as well,’” Moreno said. “Let’s see what happens.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Flyweight is looking pretty interesting right now and while some may disagree with that, Brandon Moreno is here to prove that he can still compete at the elite level.