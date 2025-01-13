Jiri Prochazka Setting the Stage for Trilogy Fight with Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka believes the third time against Alex Pereira will be the charm.

Thus far, ‘BJP’ is 0-2 against the reigning light heavyweight champion, suffering second-round knockouts against the Brazilian boogeyman at both UFC 295 and UFC 303. But despite the dueling setbacks, Prochazka is far from giving up on his dreams of reclaiming the 205-pound crown, and it all starts this weekend when he meets ex-titleholder Jamahal Hill in Los Angeles.

“I said that many times, and I mean that very seriously,” Prochazka told MMA Junkie. “Everything that I say, I mean very seriously. I believe that I’ve made improvements to my style, to my life, in everything so I can face Alex Pereira a third time. I really believe that. “I believe that I can be the champion, and I’m going for that – to be the champion again. No more words.”

Prochazka captured the light heavyweight title in June 2022 following an epic back-and-forth brawl with Glover Teixeira. The two were set to run it back that December, but Prochazka was forced the vacate the title after suffering a shoulder injury. Returning to the Octagon a year later, the Czech had an opportunity to reclaim the gold he technically never lost. Instead, it was ‘Poatan’ who would walk away with his second UFC belt in less than a year.

Jiri Prochazka isn’t interested in talking anymore

While Jiri Prochazka is a larger-than-life personality in the world of MMA, he’s not interested in any of the trash talk or the pre-fight antics that his next opponent likes to engage in.

Instead, ‘BJP’ is focused on letting his hands do the talking and showing everyone that he has what it takes to climb back up the light-heavyweight ladder.

“I just want to be myself – that’s all,” Prochazka said. “That’s what I want to show the world: The best version of myself, the best version of my kind, of how I see the martial arts, of my kind of style of fighting. This is what I want to share. “This is what I want to show to the world – that I’m the best. I’ve made the improvements that I can be at the top, champion again. This is it.”

Prochazka goes into UFC 311 with a 4-2 record under the UFC banner, both of his losses coming against Pereira. Jamahal Hill will also look to bounce back after suffering his own vicious knockout loss against ‘Poatan’ at UFC 300 in April.