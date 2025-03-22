Shauna Bannon rallies from knockdown, lands armbar win over Puja Tomar – UFC London Highlights

Tallaght prospect, Shauna Bannon was forced to fight through some massive adversity tonight in her UFC London return against Indian foe, Puja Tomar — submitting the latter with a stunning second round armbar after suffering a high knockdown just moments later.

Bannon, an alum of both Cage Legacy and Invicta FC — had turned in her premiere Octagon win last time out in a decision win over Alice Ardelean in the summer of last year at UFC 304 back in July.

And with former flyweight contender, Paddy Holohan in her corner tonight, Bannon began the pairing with Tomar very well — showing off some fantastic striking, via her kicking game.

However, in the second round, Bannon was dropped with a huge left high-kick from the Tomar, and was almost stopped in the exchanges after.

But rallying, and from the bottom, the 31-year-old Dubliner would eventually lock up an armbar submission win over Tomar, registering her first finish in her three-fight Octagon tenure.

Below, catch the highlights from Shauna Bannon’s submission win at UFC London