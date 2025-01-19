Video – Jamahal Hill distraught backstage after brutal KO loss to Jiri Prochazka in UFC 311 grudge fight

ByRoss Markey
Footage has emerged of former light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill inconsolable backstage following his UFC 311 main card clash overnight against fellow ex-titleholder, Jiri Prochazka — suffering his second consecutive knockout defeat.

Hill, who returned to action overnight for the first time since last April, entered his high-stakes potential title eliminator with fellow former gold holder, Prochazka — off the back of a stunning first round devastating knockout loss to common-foe, current kingpin, Alex Pereira.

jiri ufc 311 1

And dropping an eventual third round knockout defeat against perennial contender, Czech Republic native, Prochazka, Hill was felled on more than one occasion by the former Rizin FF champion — en route to his ground strikes stoppage loss midway through the final frame.

Jiri Prochazka forces brutal knockout win over Jamahal Hill in grudge fight - UFC 311 Highlights

Jamahal Hill left distraught after UFC 311 loss to Jiri Prochazka overnight

And on social media tonight, footage emerged of Contender Series product, Jamahal Hill backstage flanked by his coaches and corner team, distraught after his stoppage defeat to Prochazka.

Staking his claim for a title trilogy bout with Pereira next — who is scheduled to headline UFC 313 on March 8. against Russian arch-rival, Magomed Ankalaev, Prochazka may have to lay in wait according to the Brazilian megastar.

Alex Pereira Hilariously Trolls Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill Mid-Fight at UFC 311

“I’m ready to fight anybody, it doesn’t matter who it is – right now, it’s Ankalaev’s time and I’m going to fight Ankalaev but after this fight, if everything goes good, we’re going to give Jiri this opportunity,” Alex Pereira said during an interview with ESPN MMA following UFC 311 overnight.

