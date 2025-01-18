Jiri Prochazka forces brutal knockout win over Jamahal Hill in grudge fight – UFC 311 Highlights

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka has returned to winning-ways tonight in big fashion — stopping fellow former titleholder, Jamahal Hill with a third round knockout in their barnburner main card clash at UFC 311.

Prochazka, who had yet to feature since his June rematch with common-foe, Alex Pereira, entered tonight’s pivotal clash with the Contender Series product off the back of a high-kick knockout loss.

As for Illinois native, Hill, the ex-champion headlined UFC 300 last time out, dropping his own devastating knockout loss to Pereira in the opening round of their bad-blooded showcase.

And getting off to an impressive strat tonight against Hill, Czech Republic finisher, Prochazka dropped the former with a massive left hand straight in the opening round.

Dealing through some adversity with a second round eye poke felled upon him, Jiri Prochazka managed to force the issue midway through the third and final round, landing another series of knockdowns against Hill — this time grounding out the former gold holder with a series of heavy ground strikes, forcing referee, Mike Beltran to call a stop to the action.

Following his win, Prochazka staked his claim for a third career fight with light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira — who is slated to return in the main event of UFC 313 in two months time in a grudge fight with Russian foe, Magomed Ankalaev.

Below, catch the highlights from Jiri Prochazka’s knockout win over Jamahal Hill

CHAOS IN THE OCTAGON WHEN HE FIGHTS 🤩@Jiri_BJP achieves the Round 3 TKO!



[ #UFC311 LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV ] pic.twitter.com/gHqRimgOvN — UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2025