Logan Paul’s WWE success questioned by former Money in the Bank winner

Former Money in the Bank winner Baron Corbin has questioned the rise of Logan Paul in WWE.

As we know, Logan Paul has been able to achieve some great success during his brief time in professional wrestling. Sure, he’s been there for a couple of years now, but few could’ve imagined he would’ve reached these heights so quickly. At this point, not many people would be surprised to see him hold a world championship – or at the very last a Money in the Bank contract – at some point in the next year or two.

Of course, not everyone is a fan of Logan Paul. From his shenanigans outside of the ring to his general approach to the business, there are always going to be some question marks.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Baron Corbin – who was recently released by the company – had the following to say on the matter.

Baron Corbin questions Logan Paul

“I just don’t like those guys that get that super special treatment. It’s not like he earned it from working his way up through NXT and getting on TV. I think he’s handed a lot of things that I think there are more deserving talent. I can’t stand people who run around with an entourage. He’s always got an entourage.

“They’re nice people, but it just irritates me. I’m protective of this industry, and when outsiders come in like that with a gold spoon or platinum spoon, or whatever spoon he’s eating off of, I struggle to really buy into it. I’ll appreciate what you do, but we’re not gonna be buddies.”

Baron Corbin is certainly entitled to his say. At the same time, we can’t imagine Logan Paul is going to be too bothered by this, especially given how much the machine seems to be behind him.