Despite the recent developments surrounding the targeted pairing of former interim champion, Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier – the latter isn’t shutting the proverbial door on a pairing with the former in the future, just not at UFC 254 on October 24.

News began circulating last night, regarding the status of Ferguson’s clash with Poirier, or lack thereof, with Poirier and the promotion some distance apart on terms which would see him co-main event the ‘Fight Island’ event, beneath Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Justin Gaethje.

Poirier, who recently featured at a UFC Fight Night Vegas event in June, took a unanimous judging win over the then-streaking, Dan Hooker – in his first outing since his UFC 242 title unification loss to Khabib last September. The Lafayette native had recently travelled to American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida to begin camp in preparation for the possible materialisation of a bout with Ferguson – but has since returned home to Lousiana.

Replying to a Twitter user tonight, Poirier remained firm that he won’t feature opposite fellow former interim gold holder Ferguson in October – but failed to completely bury a matching down the road.

“There’s always a chance just not looking like it’s going to happen next month.” Poirier wrote.

The promotion was initially planning on utilising the pairing of Ferguson and Poirier as a potential backup for Khabib and Gaethje if either of the headliners failed to make the walk. If Nurmagomedov was for some reason ruled out of the October event, Poirier would draft in and rematch Gaethje for the title. If Gaethje were left unable to compete, the promotion would look to finally pair Nurmagomedov and Ferguson together, albeit on short notice.

For Ferguson, the 10th. Planet Jiu-Jitsu black belt was hoping to return to winning ways, following his incredible twelve-fight winning run came to an end at the hands of the previously mentioned, Gaethje on short-notice at UFC 249 in Jacksonville in May.