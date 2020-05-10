Justin Gaethje Overwhelms Tony Ferguson To Become Interim Champ – UFC 249 Highlights

Spread the word!













It looks like we may never see Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson — thanks to Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje put on the performance of his life as he finished Ferguson in the fifth round to become interim lightweight champion. As a result, he will now go on to face Nurmagomedov in a title unification fight later this year.

As for Ferguson, his 12-fight winning streak comes to an end and he will now have to fight another opponent if he wants a shot at the lightweight title.

You can watch the highlights below:

👊💥😱



How is Ferguson still standing after this massive right from @Justin_Gaethje?! #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/Ow1Qdb3cNQ — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

Ferguson hung in there but Justin Gaethje dominates the main event fight and earns the TKO



What a night! #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/Rrvk5xtPQR — Sideline Sports (@sportsideline) May 10, 2020

JUSTIN GAETHJE WITH THE ULTIMATE HIGHLIGHT TONIGHT!



🏆 @Justin_Gaethje with a championship level performance in the biggest fight of his career! #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/FyyXZYBVG0 — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

What did you make of Gaethje’s performance?