Pic: Official UFC 230 Poster Released

Next month’s (Sat., November 3, 2018) UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, has seen an almost unprecedented amount of changes at the top of the card. It’s time to see those changes reflected in the new UFC 230 poster.

Nate Diaz was finally set to make his awaited Octagon return The Stockton slugger was scheduled to meet Dustin Poirier in a fight even being discussed as the main event for a newly-instituted 165-pound title. The UFC nixed that idea and shockingly booked Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks for the headliner.

But champ-champ Daniel Cormier saved the day. Despite a broken hand, Cormier stepped in to face streaking heavyweight Derrick Lewis in a much more exciting main event. Diaz’ return fell apart when “The Diamond” revealed an injury. Shevchenko was pulled.

Topping it off, Yoel Romero pulled out of an announced middleweight bout with rising star Paulo Costa. Despite all of that chaos, however, UFC 230 still has a star-studded lineup. The UFC released the official poster for the event online this week.

Check it out with a Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman middleweight co-main event: