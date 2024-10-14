Unveiling The PFL Super Fights World Championship Belt and Epic Showdowns Ahead

The PFL is set to introduce a new championship belt for their upcoming “Battle of the Giants” event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This title, known as the PFL Super Fights World Championship Belt, will be on the line in the main event featuring Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira and Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco.

PFL Super Fights World Championship Belt

Here are some key features of this new title:

Weight: The belt weighs an impressive 12.5 pounds and is crafted from pure gold.

Shape: It features 10 sides, inspired by the unique design of the PFL SmartCage.

Side Plates: The belt includes side plates representing each weight division in the PFL.

The PFL fight event goes down live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 19.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLQNI7byYek

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLQNI7byYek

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira

Francis Ngannou will be competing for the The PFL Super Fights World Championship Belt. He began training in boxing at the age of 22 and later transitioned to MMA, where he quickly made a name for himself. Ngannou became the UFC Heavyweight Champion before signing with the PFL, where he aims to continue his legacy.

Renan Ferreira, standing at 6 feet 8 inches tall, has made a significant impact in the PFL with his powerful striking and grappling skills. He is best known for his stunning knockout power having KO’d the Bellator Heavyweight King Ryan Bader in just 21 seconds in his most recent fight.

Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco

Cris Cyborg is widely regarded as one of the greatest female mixed martial artists of all time. Cyborg is known for her striking power and aggressive fighting style. As she prepares to face Larissa Pacheco in the co-main event at the upcoming PFL event on October 19, Cyborg aims to solidify her legacy further by claiming another championship.

Larissa Pacheco is a Brazilian mixed martial artist who has quickly risen through the ranks in women’s MMA and is a two-time PFL champion. As she faces Cris Cyborg for the Women’s Featherweight title at the upcoming event, Pacheco is determined to prove herself.