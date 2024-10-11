Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou – Lookback Ahead of PFL Fight

During the blockbuster bout Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou, the Cameroonian athlete Ngannou exceeded everyone’s expectations as he outpointed the boxing king over 10 rounds. ‘The Predator’ Ngannou will be back in MMA on October 19 in the PFL. Ahead of his matchup, let’s take a look back at his showdown against the heavyweight great Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou was a highly anticipated boxing match taking place October 28, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia The event, billed as the “Battle of the Baddest,” pitted WBC heavyweight champion Fury against former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou, who was making his professional boxing debut.

Ngannou was the UFC heavyweight champion having knocked out Stipe Miocic to capture gold. Next, he defeated top contender Ciryl Gane to defend his brown, he then vacated his title and walked away from the organization due to various disputes. He signed with the PFL and booked a blockbuster boxing match against then-boxing world champion Tyson Fury, Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou went down in 2023.

The fight turned out to be much closer and more competitive than many expected. Both fighters switched stances multiple times throughout the bout, keeping each other guessing. Fury seemed to struggle with the power and was often hesitant to engage. Fury initiated clinches which Ngannou countered perfectly as he was much more skilled in the clinch.

In a shocking moment, Ngannou knocked Fury down with a powerful left hook in the third round. This unexpected turn of events electrified the crowd and raised the possibility of a major upset. Despite the knockdown, Fury managed to recover and continue fighting focusing on the jab and body jab while avoiding exchanges. The bout went the full 10 rounds, with both men having their moments.

Mandatory Credit: Justin Setterfield

In the end of Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou, Fury was awarded a split decision victory, with the judges’ scorecards reading 94-95, 96-93, and 95-94 in his favor. However, many observers felt the decision was controversial, with some believing Ngannou had done enough to win.

Fury, widely considered one of the best heavyweights in the world, was expected to dominate Ngannou, who had never boxed professionally before. Instead, Ngannou put on an impressive performance that earned him respect from the boxing community and raised questions about Fury’s form.

The PFL champion Renan Ferreira is just coming off a 21-second knockout against the Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader and will next face Francis Ngannou in the PFL on October 19.