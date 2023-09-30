Former GLORY Kickboxing welterweight champion has landed in the PFL (Professional Fighters League) on home soil – in truly spectacular fashion, securing a staggering 6-second knockout win over Jordan Zebo in his promotional bow in Paris.

Doumbe, who featured in hist fifth professional mixed martial arts contest tonight in the French capital, maintained his undefeated record, stopping Zebo inside just six seconds with a spectacular left hook counter – after catching a high-kick attempt.

Cedric Doumbe scores a thunderous 6-second knockout win in his PFL MMA debut

Dropping Zebo with a stunning counter shot, the former GLORY Kickboxing championship holder then followed up with a slew of ground strikes, lodging his first victory under the PFL banner in just six seconds on home soil – with Paris Saint Germain footballer, Kylian Mbappe watching from the arena.

Competing exclusively in his native France following a professional mixed martial arts debut win in the United Arab Emirates, Cameroonian-born French striker, Cedric Doumbe managed to retain his 100 percent finish rate tonight at PFL Europe 3 tonight to boot with his finish of Zebo, following consecutive knockout triumphs.

Infamously, Doumbe, who ended his GLORY Kickboxing tenure with a second round KO win over Murthel Groenhart in Rotterdam, The Netherlands – rejected a prior offer to join the UFC, who are alleged to have offered the 31-year-old knockout artist a less than lucrative multi-fight contract.

Elsewhere on the card, Abdoul Abdouraguimov scored his first victory since landing in the PFL – having also rejected a deal to join the UFC, submitting Brad Wheeler in the opening round with a rear-naked choke submission, in his first outing since his time with ARES – where he landed two championship victories in separate divisions.

