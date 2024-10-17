PFL’s Donn Davis Takes A Shot At UFC Over Francis Ngannou

PFL boss Donn Davis has taken a shot at the UFC over Francis Ngannou.

In case you haven’t heard, PFL will be putting on arguably their biggest event ever this weekend. Donn Davis is set to be in charge of a blockbuster show, featuring title fights, big names and a whole lot of potential.

Battle of the Giants will go down in Saudi Arabia with Davis being front row to watch Francis Ngannou battle it out with Renan Ferreira in the main event. Understandably, that’s considered to be the big attraction, as ‘The Predator’ makes his return to mixed martial arts following a brief stint in professional boxing.

During a recent interview, Donn Davis spoke about how he feels regarding Francis’ return – and used it as an opportunity to slam UFC.

Donn Davis takes a shot at UFC

“The question is, are we nervous about Francis? Are we nervous about the outcome? No. Professional Fighters League is different from the other guys,” Davis said at the PFL press conference scrum in Riyadh. “The other guys are a promoter-driven league. They have stakes in certain fighters winning. They put a lot of investments in ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley winning. They worked to make sure he wins. They invested a lot in marketing hoping he’s the next Conor McGregor — and then he falls flat and they’re disappointed.”

“That’s not what Professional Fighters League is about,” Davis continued. “We’re a fighter-driven league. Fighters control their destiny. If they win, they advance. If they win four times they become league champion and win a million dollars and the belt. I don’t control anything here. I don’t have favorites, I root for them all. That’s what makes Professional Fighters League so great: fighter driven vs. promoter driven. It doesn’t matter who wins and loses here to us, we root for them all and support them all equally.”

Quotes via MMA Mania