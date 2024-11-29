Knockouts on deck in PFL MENA title showdowns – PFL World Championship Highlights

Featuring in their return to Riyadh this evening, the PFL World Championships hosted a series of MENA-promoted clashes — featuring some of the biggest talents in the Middle East, in a slew of title fights from the bantamweight to the welterweight divisions.

Along with their cavalcade of massive $1,000,000 tournament clashes on tonight’s main card in Saudi Arabia, the PFL hosted a bantamweight MENA title fight between Rachid El Hazoume, and Ali Taleb.

And winning the bantamweight crown with a first round knockout in blistering fashion, Taleb would snatch the MENA championship with a brutal win inside the opening minute and a half of the opening round.

ALI TALEB DELIVERS A ROCK RIGHT HAND FOR THE WIN!#PFLWorldChampionship | #PFLMENA

LIVE NOW ON ESPN+

MAIN CARD: 1PM ET pic.twitter.com/kcdMYD6j7f — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 29, 2024

Moving on in a lightweight title affair, both Mohsen Mohammadseifi and Georges Eid forced each other the distance over the course of five championship rounds, with the latter becoming the champion in a unanimous decision effort in the PFL SmartCage.

Mohsen "The Golden Boy" Mohammadseifi improves to 7-2-0, Wins Lightweight Gold, and earns himself $100,000!#PFLWorldChampionship

LIVE NOW ON ESPN+

MAIN CARD: 1PM ET pic.twitter.com/iI0hzZUQku — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 29, 2024

Competing for the featherweight crown in the featured preliminary card matchup, Abdullah Al-Qahtani would turn in another knockout win, this time besting Marouane Bellagouti with a first round win via stoppage.

Saudi Arabia has a CHAMPION! #PFLWorldChampionship | #PFLMENA

LIVE NOW ON ESPN+

MAIN CARD: 1PM ET pic.twitter.com/N8QJ5pOXmQ — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 29, 2024

And finally in a welterweight affair for the MENA title, Omar El Dafrawy stopped opponent, Mohammad Alaqraa in the second round with another knockout success on a blistering preliminary card of action.