Francis Ngannou’s Fight for Freedom: Why the UFC’s Biggest Star Walked Away

Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, made headlines with his departure from the UFC in January 2023, citing a desire for freedom and principles over financial gain. Ngannou’s decision to leave the organization came after a year-long negotiation process that failed to address his requests.

Francis Ngannou Leaving the UFC

Cameroon’s Francis Ngannou was trying to use his influence as UFC heavyweight champion to negotiate for health insurance and the ability to pursue sponsorship deals for all fighters. Speaking about his departure, Ngannou remarked, “It doesn’t matter how much [money] is in that contract, I am not free. I have no power”

Francis Ngannou has publicly stated that he lost over $1 million due to the UFC’s sponsorship restrictions. Specifically, the UFC’s exclusive deal with Crypto.com prevented Ngannou from securing a lucrative sponsorship offer from a competing cryptocurrency platform, reportedly Coinbase. Ngannou expressed frustration over the UFC’s policies, which barred fighters from pursuing their own sponsorship deals for in-octagon appearances. He criticized the organization for exploiting sponsorship opportunities for its own benefit while limiting fighters’ ability to earn independently.

After leaving the UFC, Ngannou signed with the PFL in May 2023. The deal includes not only competition but also roles as chairman of PFL Africa and a member of its global advisory board. He gets paid tens of millions per fight and also guarantees at least a two-million payday for his opponent. With the PFL, Francis Ngannou is also free to box and he has competed in two blockbuster boxing matches against heavyweight royalty.

Photo by Tim Wheaton

“I was always fighting for the freedom and the opportunity to not have something in my way… It’s my right. And I claim that.” Ngannou explained on self-determination.

From working in a sand quarry as a child in Cameroon to being homeless on the streets of Paris, he rose to become one of the most feared fighters in mixed martial arts. Reflecting on his struggles, he said, “I was doing a lot of push-ups and a lot of abs. And running from the cops. That was keeping you fit. Running from the cops can keep you fit more than ever”

Now, with the PFL, Francis Ngannou defeated the towering Brazilian Renan Ferreira by way of knockout to earn the heavyweight title. By walking away from the UFC at the height of his career, stood up for his principles and also set a precedent for fighter autonomy in combat sports.