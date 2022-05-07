Kayla Harrison, Anthony Pettis, Rory MacDonald Rise To The Occasion: PFL 3 Results

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) 3 fight card saw the big names come out on top as Kayla Harrison extended her undefeated run to 13.

Kayla Harrison extends her unbeaten record

Two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison returned to action against Marina Mokhnatkina at PFL 3. The former Olympian won by unanimous decision in a lopsided contest. Though Harrison believed her performance to be “utter dog crap”, her dominant display was evident on the scorecards.

With her win over Mokhnatkina this past Friday, Harrison has officially surpassed Amanda Nunes, Cris Cyborg, and Ronda Rousey for the best start to a women’s MMA career in history.

Anthony Pettis takes home the finish of the night

Former UFC and WEC champion Anthony Pettis put on a signature performance against Myles Price to win by triangle choke in the opening round of the bout. Following a rough start to the regular season that saw ‘Showtime’ drop two fights by decision, Pettis is aiming for another run at a third major promotional title.

With his thrilling submission win over Price, Pettis took home the Finish of the Night bonus as he moved up the lightweight standings. He has racked up eight performance bonuses over his UFC run that included wins over the likes of Cowboy Cerrone, Stephen Thompson, Charles Olivera, and Benson Henderson.

.@Showtimepettis gets the triangle submission!

Rory MacDonald dominates to finish Cooper

Former Bellator welterweight champion and UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald returned for his second PFL season against the newcomer Brett Cooper. After beginning his 2021 PFL campaign with a quick six first-round submission, MacDonald lost the next two by decision including one considered to be one of the worst robberies in the game against Gleison Tibau.

Getting the fight to the mat in the first 15 seconds, the veteran MacDonald made quick of Cooper as he dominated his way to a first-round finish. After doing some damage with his ground and pound, ‘Red King’ took Cooper’s neck to lock in a rear-naked choke and take a “6 point finish”.

Rory MacDonald dominates his way to a 6 point finish!#2022PFL3 LIVE on ESPN+

PFL 3: Official Results

MAIN CARD

Kayla Harrison def. Marina Mokhnatkina via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Carlos Leal def. Ray Cooper III via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

Anthony Pettis def. Myles Price via submission (triangle choke) – Round 1, 4:17

Rory MacDonald def. Brett Cooper via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:23

Larissa Pacheco def. Zamzagul Fayzalianova via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:25

PRELIMINARY CARD

Dilano Taylor def. Joao Zeferino via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Genah Fabian def. Julia Budd via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Sadibou Sy def. Nikolai Aleksakhim via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Jarrah Al Silawi def. Gleison Tibau via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Olena Kolesnyk def. Abigail Montes via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Martina Jindrova def. Vanessa Melo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Dilano Taylor stepping up big time on Fight Night!#2022PFL3 LIVE on ESPN+

