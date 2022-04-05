The Professional Fighters League (PFL) will be making its long-awaited seasonal debut later this month on April 20th. The promotion just announced its PFL 3 fight card which will be live on May 6, 2022.

Under the Friday Night Lights in Texas 🌟#2022PFL3 May 6th on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/YcZ0qhFUY0 — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 5, 2022

PFL 3 will see the promotion’s top stars back in action. Kayla Harrison (12-0) will be headlining the fight card and will be taking on promotional newcomer Marina Mokhnatkina (6-2). Harrison had a LeBron James type free agency over the off-season, but ultimately she came back home in an attempt at winning a third consecutive season.

We also have the two-time PFL welterweight tournament champion Ray Cooper III (24-7-1) set to take on the undefeated Magomed Umalatov (11-0) in the co-main event. Cooper is riding six straight wins into this season’s debut with wins over Christopher Curtis, Rory MacDonald, and Magomed Magomedkerimov.

The remainder of the main card feature some more big names, with former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis (24-12) looking to rebound from his lackluster first season with the PFL to take on newcomer Myles Price (11-7).

You also can’t forget about the former Bellator MMA welterweight champion the “Red King” Rory MacDonald (22-8-1) taking on newcomer Brett Cooper (28-15). MacDonald will look to get over the hump and finally be the PFL welterweight champ this season.

PFL 3 will be taking place on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, TX. You can catch all the action live on ESPN + ( Prelims 5:30 PM EST) and ESPN 2 (Main Card 9:00 PM EST). The full fight card for this event is below.

PFL 3: Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

Main Card – ESPN 2

Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Umalatov

Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price

Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper

Prelims – ESPN +

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino

Genah Fabian vs. Julia Budd

Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin

Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

Gleison Tibau vs. Jarrah Al Silawi

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Abigail Montes

Vanessa Melo vs. Martina Jindrova

