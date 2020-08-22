In the UFC Vegas 7 main event, we have an intriguing match-up. Long-time bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz welcomes former UFC lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar, to the 135lb division. Who will emerge victorious? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA staff think…

Jordan Ellis: For me its really hard to look past Pedro Munhoz in this one. He is one of the best of at 135lbs and besides a respectable loss to the uncrowned bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling he has been in good form. On the other hand Edgar seems to be on the back end of his career and a loss here could well be the end. I think that Edgar will suffer another loss tonight either by decision or knockout.

Prediction: Pedro Munhoz

Ryan Galloway: I think this is an extremely dangerous fight for Edgar as Munhoz is an extremely competent striker with stopping power and also has a slick guillotine that Edgar may get caught by should he choose to grapple. I think the striking is going to be the defining factor and I see Munhoz putting Edgar out relatively quickly.

Prediction: Pedro Munhoz

Harry O’Connor: After Edgar took a first round beating to the Korean Zombie, I felt he should’ve called it a day, I just can’t see him getting any better. If we’re talking about the Frankie from five years ago, sure he beats Munhoz, but Frankie is 38 now. I’m going to go with Munhoz by 1st round KO.

Prediction: Pedro Munhoz

Ryan Maccarthy: It’s going to be interesting to see how Frankie Edgar approaches this fight. He’s been hit quite a bit in his recent fights. I’m a little nervous about that. Can he endure those big shots from Pedro, who is a big hitter? If I had to pick, Im gonna have to go with Pedro Munhoz, the younger harder hitting Bantamweight takes a huge leap with this win. I know Munhoz took a loss against me in his last fight, but I think Father Time is starting to catch up with Frankie. He’s been knocked out by the likes of Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung recently and Pedro Munhoz hits just as hard as those guys. Munhoz by TKO in the 2nd round.

Prediction: Pedro Munhoz