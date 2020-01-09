Pedro Munhoz Down For Featherweight Jump To Face Ryan Hall

Spread the word!













UFC featherweight Ryan Hall is having a tough time finding an opponent, however, bantamweight Pedro Munhoz is willing to jump up for the challenge.

Many fighters have been avoiding Hall due to his awkward style of fighting, and his dangerous leg lock game. However, Hall has also faced criticism for the entertainment value in his fights. In fact, Hall has had such a difficult time finding a dance partner that he uncharacteristically called out Jose Aldo and Frankie Edgar.

Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Munhoz said he’d jump up to 145 pounds to face the former “Ultimate Fighter” winner.

“He asked for a fight with Gray Maynard, a 40-year-old,” Munhoz said. “He asked for Jose Aldo, who just dropped to bantamweight. He asked for Frankie Edgar, who’s almost 40 and just broke his jaw. I’d fight this sh*t. It would be a good one.

“He has the best jiu-jitsu in the featherweight division, and I have the best jiu-jitsu in the bantamweight division. I have nine wins via guillotine choke, and he has a bunch of heel hooks.”

Munhoz had a three-fight win streak snapped when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 238 in June. It looks like the UFC tried to book Munhoz for UFC 248 against Cody Stamann, however, they couldn’t get the deal done.

“I was talking to the UFC and they offered me Cody Stamann, and even gave me the date (March 7),” Munhoz said. “He’s below me in the ranking, but I agreed to it. Three days later, the UFC told me he didn’t want to fight me.”

What do you think about Munhoz potentially jumping up to featherweight to face Hall?