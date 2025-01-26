Paul Hughes Graciously Accepts Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Invitation to Dagestan – But on One Condition

Khabib Nurmagomedov might have a new student in his gym. Following a grueling five-round championship battle with Usman Nurmagomedov in the PFL, Paul Hughes expressed gratitude for a gesture of respect from Khabib Nurmagomedov, who invited the Irish fighter to visit Dagestan.

Paul Hughes Responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov

The legendary former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, extended the invitation on social media, stating: “Thank you for the fight, @paulhughesmma, and for the experience. I invite you and your whole team and family to Dagestan, any time you want. Believe me, you will like it, and your arrival will serve as a good example for many young generations.”

Paul Hughes is known for his humility and respect for his opponents. He responded graciously, saying: “Thank you, @TeamKhabib. I have great respect for you, your team, and your nation. I would be honored to take you up on this offer someday and then return the favor in Ireland. But please, only after I get to rematch Usman.”

Thankyou @TeamKhabib I have great respect for you, your team and your nation.



I would be honoured to take you up on this offer someday and then return the favour in Ireland☘️



But please, only after I get to rematch Usman. https://t.co/kvKpB1IQP0 — Paul Hughes MMA (@paulhughesmma) January 26, 2025

The exchange follows their highly anticipated championship clash on January 25, 2025, in Dubai, where Usman Nurmagomedov retained the Lightweight Title in the PFL with a majority decision victory. The fight marked the final defense of a Bellator title before the organization’s integration into the PFL.

2025 PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series: at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, Saturday, Saturday, January, 25, 2025. (Jose Peñuela / PFL)

The bout was a technical and intense contest, with Paul Hughes showcasing sharp striking and solid takedown defense against the undefeated Dagestani champion. Nurmagomedov’s superior grappling and composure under pressure ultimately secured his victory, extending his record to an impressive 19-0. Judges scored the fight 48-46, 48-46, and 47-47 in favor of Nurmagomedov.

2025 PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series: at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, Saturday, Saturday, January, 25, 2025. (Jose Peñuela / PFL)

The fight featured several dramatic moments, including point deductions for accidental groin strikes and a head clash that left Hughes bloodied. Despite falling short, Hughes earned widespread praise for his performance and immediately called for a rematch in his home of Northern Ireland.

2025 PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series: at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, Saturday, Saturday, January, 25, 2025. (Jose Peñuela / PFL)

The mutual respect between the Nurmagomedov family and Hughes highlights the sportsmanship that remains at the heart of MMA. While Hughes’ primary focus remains on earning a rematch with Usman, the prospect of visiting Dagestan adds another layer of intrigue to this rivalry. This has been considered an extension of the Ireland vs. Dagestan epic clash that began with the unforgettable rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.