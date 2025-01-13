29-0 Khabib Nurmagomedov’s flight controversy: Michael Chandler is furious

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler has spoken out in support of Khabib Nurmagomedov following his recent flight controversy.

As we know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most respected fighters in the history of mixed martial arts. He’s also one of the most successful, too, retiring as UFC lightweight champion with an incredible unbeaten record of 29-0. So, after the recent incident in which he was thrown off a flight due to apparent racial profiling, it makes sense that the MMA community would defend him.

One man who has defended Khabib Nurmagomedov is none other than Michael Chandler – someone who was eager to throw down with Khabib back in the day.

Can you imagine, an emergency happens on your plane and you would prefer a “perfect” speaking human instead of one of the greatest athletes of all time because you’re “uncomfortable” with his ability to speak English(which is very good, btw) – this is bizarre. Not only was he the… — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 13, 2025

If you’re going to kick our GOAT off the plane for a little accent, please start making passengers do a physical and mental fitness aptitude test before you let them sit in the exit row after uttering a one word, one syllable, “yes.” Because I’ve seen some slugs in the exit row… — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 13, 2025

Michael Chandler defends Khabib Nurmagomedov

Regardless of whether or not you like Khabib Nurmagomedov, there’s no denying that there needs to be some kind of explanation for this. At the very least, Khabib is owed an apology – because nobody deserves that kind of treatment when on an airplane.

Nurmagomedov’s focus will now shift back to UFC 311 this weekend.