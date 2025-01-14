29-0 Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals why he finds coaching hard ahead of huge UFC 311 card

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has explained why he finds coaching difficult in comparison to fighting.

As we know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is an icon within the world of mixed martial arts. He retired with an unbeaten 29-0 record, he was UFC lightweight champion, and he dominated some incredible fighters throughout the course of his career.

Now, the great Khabib Nurmagomedov has shifted from fighting to coaching. This weekend, he’ll be there to coach Umar Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev in two blockbuster championship fights at UFC 311. Ahead of those two bouts, Khabib has spoken candidly about the struggles of coaching.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals coaching difficulties

“I didn’t know it was going to be so hard because when I was fighting, it was more easy for me,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN. “I was preparing myself when I go to the cage – I was fighting, I was controlling everything that was happening.

“This life, like coaching life, it’s completely different than fighting life. I can only talk, I cannot do nothing. I can only give my brothers advice and stay outside of the cage. This is not what I’m used to do all my life. That’s why it’s a little bit of a headache.”

“I’m trying to share my knowledge with my brothers because I learned a lot from fighting myself,” Nurmagomedov said. “I was inside. I know what it’s like to cut weight. I know what’s fight week. I know what’s it like a couple of weeks before the fight. I know what fighters feeling the day before the fight at night and on fight night what they’re feeling, and everything that I’ve learned from these two greatest coaches, (Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez). Now, I think I have so much knowledge to be away from these guys. I have to be here, and I have to share this knowledge with his fighters.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie