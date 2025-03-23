Hiroki Akimoto Edges John Lineker via Split Decision in Exciting Kickboxing Clash – ONE 172 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Hiroki Akimoto fended off the heavy-hitting attack of John Lineker at ONE 172 to climb back into the win column for the first time since March 2023.

In classic Lineker fashion, he immediately came out putting pressure on his opponent and looking to land a big knockout blow. However, it was Akimoto who got the best of the striking exchanges, using his length and elite kicking game to keep the former ONE world champion at bay.

As he did in the first round, Lineker came out swinging in the second, but it was once again Akimoto who got the best of the exchanges. Towards the end of the stanza, Akimoto connected with a nasty knee up the middle that appeared to put Lineker on the mat. However, referee Olivier Coste ruled it a slip and allowed the fight to continue uninterrupted.

With the fight potentially tied up, both fighters ramped up their aggression in the third round, but it was once again Akimoto’s distance management that made the difference. With ‘Hands of Stone’ unable to land his signature right hand, we went to the scorecards.

Official Result: Hiroki Akimoto def. John Lineker via split decision

check out highlights from Hiroki Akimoto vs. John Lineker at ONE 172:

