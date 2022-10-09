Paul Craig and Johnny Walker will face off at the UFC’s return to Brazil on January 21st.

Paul Craig (16-5) is 4-1 in his last 5, having dropped his most recent fight to Volkan Oezdemir, but despite that, he won’t be taking a step back in competition as he’s set to take on the ever dangerous and unorthodox, Johnny Walker (19-7) at UFC 283.

Paul Craig and Johnny Walker are ready to put on a show at Rio

Walker is 2-3 in his last 5 fights, but he won his last one via a rear naked choke against Ion Cuțelaba. He will look to keep the momentum going and build a winning streak and perhaps slowly claw his way back toward a title shot as he once had in the past.

Paul Craig will put his own unorthodox technique on the line against Walker. ‘The Bearjew’ is known for having one of the best and most unique ground games in the light heavyweight division. So, in some ways, this will be a classic striker vs grappler contest, but the big difference being that both of them are extremely unconventional in the way they approach the fight game.

Although in recent bouts, Walker has dialed back some of his wild striking and become more technical under the tutelage of John Kavanagh. However, some believe it’s this that has caused some lackluster performances by Walker. If there is any time, we might see the wild side come out, it might be in front of his home country fans as Walker will represent the Brazilians in the fight.

While Paul Craig will keep his own distinct style going as he doesn’t know how else to fight. So, if we see Craig in trouble, it might be just part of the plan, as Craig can reverse any bad situation into a submission in just a flash.

So, at UFC 283, we’ll definitely be seeing two of the most eccentric fighters and finishers in the game, which is bound to make this a good fight.