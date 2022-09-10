Johnny Walker snaps skid, submits Ion Cutelaba with rear-naked choke – UFC 279 Highlights

Snapping a run of back-to-back main event losses, Brazilian light heavyweight contender, Johnny Walker flaunted his grappling expertise in tonight’s UFC 279 main card opener against Moldovan force, Ion Cutelaba — forcing an eventual first round rear-naked choke win.

Walker, who entered tonight’s UFC 279 main card opener against Cutelaba off the back of a pair of defeats against both compatriot, Thiago Santos, and most recently, Jamahal Hill — was forced to turnaround a losing skid.

Lastly defeating Ryan Spann, winding up on Cutelaba’s back during a grappling scramble in the first frame after the latter has secured a successful takedown, Walker hand-fought with the Moldovan before landing a rear-naked choke win — snapping his slide.

Below, catch the highlights from Johnny Walker’s UFC 279 submission win