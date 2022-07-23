Handing Paul Craig a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) loss in enemy territory, Switzerland native and one-time light heavyweight title challenger, Volkan Oezdemir upset the apple cart at the O2 Arena at UFC London — scoring a well-deserved victory.

Oezdemir, who previously competed for undisputed light heavyweight gold, survived multiple leg lock and heel hook attempts from Scottish contender, Craig throughout their three round limit matchup to open the main card of UFC London.

Opening a cut on the right side of Craig’s head as a result of numerous slashing elbows, Oezdemir continued to evade numerous amrbar and triangle setups from a submission-chasing Craig — scoring a unanimous judging win.

Below, catch the highlights from Volkan Oezdemir’s unanimous decision win against Paul Craig