Pulling off yet another rallying performance — Scottish grappling sensation, Paul Craig continues his incredible run of wins — this time locking up a first round triangle victory against Nikita Krylov despite finding himself on the receiving end of one-sided punishment before the victory at UFC London.
Craig, who infamously locked up a last-second triangle win over recent UFC Vegas 50 victor, Magomed Ankalaev — didn’t leave it as late this time around at The O2 Arena, surviving heavy ground strikes from former M-1 Global champion, Krylov.
Rolling and sweeping the talent Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu grappler, Craig latched onto a triangle off his back with just over a minute remaining in the opening frame — landing his fourth straight victory and fourth consecutive finish.
Below, catch the highlights from Paul Craig’s first round rallying submission win over Nikita Krylov