One-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger, the #5 ranked, Thiago ‘Marreta’ Santos has brought a halt to his disappointing three-fight losing skid, with a rather forgettable unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) win over compatriot, Johnny Walker.

In a rather hesitant performance from both contenders, in a main event bout which promised fireworks on paper, at least, Santos managed to snap his three-fight losing skid — narrowly edging out Straight Blast Gym mover, Walker over the course of five rounds.

With both content to attempt to counter one another over the course of the 25-minute main event, the headlining bout left very little to write home about, with Santos landing impactful left body kicks on occasion as Walker circled and defended.

In arguably the biggest moment of the night, Santos managed to uncork a massive overhand left, which appeared to land, somewhat clean, at least on Walker, who beckoned him to walk forward — a request which was left unanswered.

Below, catch the highlights from Santos’ win over Walker at UFC Vegas 38.