Paige VanZant Wants Michelle Waterson Rematch In December

Paige VanZant is eyeing a rematch with Michelle Waterson in December if the Joanna Jedrzejczyk fight does not happen.

It was reported on Wednesday that the former UFC champion was struggling cutting weight and the fight may be off. The UFC proposed a catchweight bout to Waterson who said she was not interested. The Las Vegas-based promotion then said she could fight Jessica Andrade at UFC 244, while Jedrzejczyk would fight Angela Hill.

Yet, it appears that won’t happen, as Jedrzejczyk has said she will cut the weight. But, if she misses, VanZant has said she is available to fight Waterson.

Hey @Ufc if Michelle doesn’t have a fight I’ll make 115 and fight her December 14th!!!! October 9, 2019

VanZant last fought back in Brooklyn in January where she submitted Rachael Ostovich. The win snapped her two-fight losing streak with losses to Waterson and Jessica Rose-Clark. She has currently been dealing with rehabbing her broken arm and the surgery for it.

VanZant and Waterson fought back in December of 2016 in the main event of UFC on FOX 22 in Sacramento. There, “The Karate Hottie” won by first-round submission via rear-naked choke. Since the win, Waterson has climbed up the strawweight rankings while VanZant went up to flyweight.

It is interesting to see VanZant call for the fight at 115, which means she may very well be moving down to strawweight. She has said she is open to cutting back down but did not have a definitive answer. She also only has one fight left on her UFC contract where she plans on testing free agency after that.

