Highlights: Paige VanZant Submits Rachael Ostovich With Vicious Armbar

Paige VanZant had her back up against the wall heading into her anticipated bout with Rachael Ostovich at tonight’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Needing a win in the worst way, it didn’t exactly start out too well for VanZant. Ostovich took her down seemingly at will in the first round. Despite threatening a heel hook late in the round, VanZant clearly lost the first due to superior positioning from Ostovich.

But in the second, “12 Gauge” turned the tables. Once again on the bottom, she locked in a tight armbar that forced Ostovich to tap immediately. After the win, she said she felt Ostovich’s arm pop out of socket.

Watch the impressive submission here: