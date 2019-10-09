Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson Fight Reportedly In Jeopardy

Spread the word!













It looks like this weekend’s UFC Tampa women’s strawweight main event between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson is in jeopardy. ESPN has confirmed an initial report by Combate, suggesting Jedrzejczyk informed the UFC several days ago that she will be unable to make the strawweight limit of 116 pounds.

The UFC reportedly offered Waterson the opportunity to fight Jedrzejczyk at an agreed-upon catchweight, however, the Waterson camp declined the offer. If Jedrzejczyk misses weight, and the fight proceeds, the former champ will be forced to pay 30 percent of her purse to Waterson, per the Florida State Boxing Commission.

Another suggestion that was made was for the UFC to pay Jedrzejczyk’s fine since she informed the promotion of her weight struggles in advance. But the UFC has declined that idea as well. There have been talks about replacing Jedrzejczyk with a different opponent, but the UFC is considering canceling the fight altogether, bumping up Kron Gracie vs. Cub Swanson to the main event as a result.

Other options include moving the fight to a November card, or having Waterson fight Jessica Andrade at UFC 244 on November 2. No final decision on the matter has been made as of this writing.

