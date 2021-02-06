Former UFC Fighter Paige VanZant has made her highly anticipated debut in Bare Knuckle FC earlier tonight against Britain Hart and after five back and forth rounds Hart emerged victorious.

Early in the fight, the pair had a competitive few rounds until Hart began to lead the dance putting VanZant on the back foot and landing better shots. In the fifth round, VanZant landed some big shots and appeared to have Hart hurt, however, it wasn’t enough to win the fight.

After the five rounds the decision went to the judges scorecards and all three judges scored it 49-46.

This was Hart’s fourth Bare Knuckle Boxing fight with a record of 2 wins 2 losses.

Vanzant left the UFC after suffering a loss to UFC Flyweight contender Amanda Ribas.

Following this defeat there were questions of where VanZant would end up, with many top organizations circling the rumor mill, however, ultimately she found her home in Bare Knuckle FC.