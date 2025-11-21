Watch: Tensions Soar As Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria Cross Paths in Qatar

Tensions were at an all-time high when Paddy Pimblett crossed paths with bitter rival and reigning lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.

‘The Baddy’ has been at odds with ‘El Matador’ ever since he made some disparaging comments about Georgians on social media. That led to the infamous hand sanitizer incident between the two in 2022, and they’ve been at each other’s throats ever since.



Now, with both fighters on hand for the UFC’s big debut in Qatar on Saturday, it was just a matter of time before the two would bump into one another.

Finally, Ilia Topuria cross paths with Paddy Pimblett in Qatar pic.twitter.com/LLCGuFpAca — Álvaro Colmenero (@KOlmeneroMMA) November 21, 2025



Fortunately, there was no physical altercation this time around, unlike their viral face-off at UFC 317.

Moments after Topuria scored a highlight-reel knockout against Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant lightweight crown, Pimblett stepped inside the Octagon, setting the stage for a long-awaited clash between the two. During the staredown, the Liverpudlian shoved his opposition, adding even more fuel to an already blazing fire.

Thus far, Topuria has not booked his first 155-pound title defense. In all likelihood, his first challenger will be top-ranked contender Arman Tsarukyan, assuming the Armenian gets past surging standout Dan Hooker in the UFC Qatar headliner.

However, the UFC may opt to give Pimblett the nod, striking while the iron is hot rather than giving the far more deserving yet far less interesting Tsarukyan the opportunity he deserves.