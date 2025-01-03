Paddy Pimblett Mourns the Loss of Friend Hakaraia Wilson

ByTimothy Wheaton
Paddy Pimblett Mourns the Loss of Hakaraia Wilson

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who trained with Wilson in San Diego, expressed his devastation in an emotional statement shared on social media. The MMA world is in mourning following the tragic death of 26-year-old prospect Hakaraia Wilson. News of his passing was confirmed by his management late last night, leaving fans, fighters, and teammates heartbroken.

Paddy Pimblett on Hakaraia Wilson

“Still can’t believe the news I got yesterday,” Pimblett wrote. “One of my training partners when I train in San Diego, Haka has taken his own life. Always had a smile on his face and laughing on the mat, so to hear this utterly shocked me. So again, as I always say, MEN PLEASE TALK TO SOMEONE BEFORE TAKING YOUR OWN LIFE! R.I.P Haka brother.”

Known for his positivity on and off the mats, Wilson had been a rising star in the sport. His untimely death has sparked conversations about mental health awareness in combat sports, a topic Paddy Pimblett has been vocal about throughout his career. Wilson’s passing is a stark reminder of the silent struggles faced by many, even those who appear happiest.

For those struggling, resources and support are available. Pimblett’s heartfelt plea underscores the urgency of reaching out: “Men, please talk to someone before taking your own life.” Hakaraia Wilson was an MMA fighter from New Zealand who had spent his life training martial arts.

If you or someone you know is struggling, support is available.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

