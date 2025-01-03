Paddy Pimblett Mourns the Loss of Friend Hakaraia Wilson

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who trained with Wilson in San Diego, expressed his devastation in an emotional statement shared on social media. The MMA world is in mourning following the tragic death of 26-year-old prospect Hakaraia Wilson. News of his passing was confirmed by his management late last night, leaving fans, fighters, and teammates heartbroken.

Paddy Pimblett on Hakaraia Wilson

“Still can’t believe the news I got yesterday,” Pimblett wrote. “One of my training partners when I train in San Diego, Haka has taken his own life. Always had a smile on his face and laughing on the mat, so to hear this utterly shocked me. So again, as I always say, MEN PLEASE TALK TO SOMEONE BEFORE TAKING YOUR OWN LIFE! R.I.P Haka brother.”

Known for his positivity on and off the mats, Wilson had been a rising star in the sport. His untimely death has sparked conversations about mental health awareness in combat sports, a topic Paddy Pimblett has been vocal about throughout his career. Wilson’s passing is a stark reminder of the silent struggles faced by many, even those who appear happiest.

For those struggling, resources and support are available. Pimblett’s heartfelt plea underscores the urgency of reaching out: “Men, please talk to someone before taking your own life.” Hakaraia Wilson was an MMA fighter from New Zealand who had spent his life training martial arts.

If you or someone you know is struggling, support is available.