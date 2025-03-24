Ilia Topuria brands himself lightweight champion already: ‘No one is at my level’

Soon-to-be former featherweight kingpin, Ilia Topuria has boldly claimed he is already the best on offer at the lightweight limit ahead of his expected move to the division this summer — maintaining nobody at the weight class can match up to his “level.

Topuria, who retains the featherweight crown currently, will vacate the belt next month at UFC 315, with former-foe, Alexander Volkanovski set to return in a bid to crown a new champion opposite the surging Brazilian star, Diego Lopes.

And defending his belt on just one occasion, unbeaten finisher, Ilia Topuria turned in a stunning third round knockout win over Hawaiian veteran, Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 308 back in October — becoming the first fighter to stop the symbolic BMF champion with strikes in combat sports.

Hunting an immediate undisputed title surge against the pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev next, Georgian-Spaniard star, Topuria is confident of landing a UFC 317 matchup for the title as soon as June during International Fight Week.

Ilia Topuria brands himself lightweight champion already

However, speaking with Men’s Health Espana this weekend amid his sidelining, Topuria has boldly claimed he should already been considered the best of the best at the lightweight limit ahead of his divisional return.

“I am the lightweight world champion,” Ilia Topuria said. “I’m clear about it, otherwise I won’t change [weight]. I won’t sign up for a competition without knowing if I’m going to win or not… No one is at my level.”

For Makhachev, the Russian star has remained tight lipped on a pairing with Topuria in his return to action. Himself most recently headlining UFC 311 back in January, stopping short-notice replacement, Renato Moicano with an opening round D’Arce choke to defend his belt for the fourth time.

And overnight, however, Makhachev was offered another summer return during International Fight Week — this time opposite former-foe, Charles Oliveira.

“The UFC has a lot of guys who talk a big game,” Charles Oliveira said. “I can talk because I’ve been here for almost 15 years… I want to fight during International Fight Week, [against] (Islam) Makhachev too… UFC, let’s make this happen. This is the fight everyone wants to see.”