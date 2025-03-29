When Is Brandon Moreno’s Next Fight? Brandon Moreno, the former two-time UFC flyweight champion, is set to headline UFC Fight Night tonight against Steve Erceg at Arena CDMX in Mexico City booked for March 29.

When Is Brandon Moreno’s Next Fight?

This pivotal flyweight bout marks Moreno’s return to his homeland as he seeks his first UFC victory on Mexican soil. The event is highly anticipated, with Moreno ranked No. 2 in the division and Erceg holding the No. 8 spot. Moreno enters the fight as a popular fan favorite. He made history as the first Mexican-born fighter to win a UFC title in 2021.

When Is Brandon Moreno’s Next Fight?

However, Moreno has faced ups and downs in his career, including losing his title twice to Deiveson Figueiredo and enduring consecutive split-decision losses to Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval. He rebounded strongly last November with a decisive victory over Amir Albazi, showcasing his relentless pace and improved striking skills. Brandon Moreno’s Next Fight is against Steve Erceg.

Steve Erceg, a 29-year-old Australian fighter, is looking to regain momentum after suffering two consecutive defeats. Erceg’s most recent losses include a close decision against Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title and a first-round knockout by Kai Kara-France.

Despite these setbacks, Erceg remains a dangerous contender due to his well-rounded skill set and determination. The stakes are high for both fighters in this matchup. In Brandon Moreno’s Next Fight, he aims to solidify his position for another title shot, while Erceg seeks redemption and a breakthrough victory against one of the division’s top competitors. Fans can catch Brandon Moreno’s Next Fight live on ESPN+, with the main card starting at 7 PM ET (11 PM GMT). This bout not only highlights Moreno’s homecoming but also serves as a crucial step in determining the future of the flyweight division.