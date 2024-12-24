Paddy Pimblett confident of beating Dustin Poirier in potential future fight: ‘I’d submit him’

Amid links to a big-name fight in his return to action next year, promotional perfect contender, Paddy Pimblett claims he fancies his chances of defeating former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier in a future clash — believing he would even submit the UFC star.

Pimblett, who currently boasts the number thirteen rank in the official lightweight pile, has been sidelined since recording his sixth Octagon win back in July, featuring at UFC 304 in a dominant opening round triangle win over common-foe, King Green.

As for Poirier, the Lafayette native confirmed earlier this month how he plans to fight just once more in the UFC, before hanging up his storied gloves from combat sports competition.

Paddy Pimblett claims he has what it takes to stop Dustin Poirier

Confirming news of his fight return is set to be revealed soon — with fans pointing to a potential pairing with former championship challenger, Michael Chandler, Pimblett boldly broke down the above-mentioned, Poirier — claiming if he ever fought the Louisianan, he would submit him akin to Islam Makhachev.

Obviously Islam’s (Makhachev) sub [against Dustin Poirier] was good, but it’s just a D’Arce choke,” Paddy Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. “I transitioned from a guillotine to a triangle to an armbar, from the feet. Still think Khamzat’s (Chimaev) sub was better. Khamzat against Robert Whittaker was a better submission. No one’s done that to Robert Whittaker. (Dustin) Poirier’s been submitted multiple times before. I’d submit Dustin Poirier. No one submitted Bobby [King] Green in like f*cking 12 years or whatever it was.”

As well as a potential return against former title chaser, Chandler, Liverpool star, Paddy Pimblett has also been lined up to fight with Benoit Saint-Denis next, according to Renato Moicano — who stopped the Nimes native in the main event of UFC Fight Night Paris back in September of this year.