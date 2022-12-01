Paddy Pimblett is confident that Molly McCann will ‘come back stronger than ever’ after recent UFC loss: “I know for a fact she will.”

‘The Baddy’ Paddy Pimblett is offering tons of support for his training partner ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann after her most recent loss in the UFC against Erin Blanchfield.

Molly McCann had two impressive TKO wins this year both utilizing a spinning back elbow. In November, she was dominantly outwrestled and submitted when she faced Blanchfield.

Paddy Pimblett will be fighting against Jared Gordon at UFC 282: Błachowicz vs. Ankalaev on December 10, and is still offering his verbal support for the return of ‘Meatball’ Molly.

Paddy Pimblett on Molly McCann’s return

While speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, the English-born fighter explained:

“[Molly McCann’s] very disappointed but she’s sound. We all have losses, we all come back from them and she’ll come back stronger than ever. I know for a fact she will. No loss is ever easy to take, especially the way it happened. But she fought one of the best women in the world.”

‘The Baddy’ Paddy Pimblett also added how impressive of a fighter Erin Blanchfield is. He continued:

“No one else would take that fight against that girl, knowing how good her grappling is, but Molly took it. It’s as simple as that. No one else would take that fight. That girl’s going to end up fighting for the belt in two or three fights. She’s going to be one of the top three in that weight division, 100%. She could end up winning the belt, you never know. She’s a child prodigy when it comes to jiujitsu.”

Erin Blanchfield is now on a four-fight win streak in the UFC with her most recent two victories being earned by way of submission. Blanchfield earned her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt under Karel Pravec who earned his black belt from Renzo Gracie.