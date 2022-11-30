Paddy Pimblett reflects on the time Conor McGregor almost showed up at his house in drunk bender back in 2016

Ahead of his incoming UFC 282 co-main event return next weekend in ‘Sin City’, former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, Paddy Pimblett has reflected on the time former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor made an attempt to show up at his house after a “mad bender” during a party trip to Liverpool.

Pimblett, who co-headlines the final flagship event of the year for the UFC later this month, will take on lightweight contender, Jared Gordon – in search of his fourth Octagon victory.

Paddy Pimblett currently boasts a 3-0 Octagon record since his UFC debut last year

Debuting last year at the UFC Apex facility, Liverpool native, Pimblett landed in the promotion with a first round knockout win over Luigi Vendramini, before submitting both Kazula Vargas, and then Jordan Leavitt on home soil in London in March and July of this year, respectively.

Previewing his upcoming clash against Gordon later this month, Pimblett touched on the subject of McGregor attemping to show up at his house during a 2016 trip to Liverpool to attend the Aintree horse racing festival.

“He [Conor McGregor] was meant to have [turned up] but I think he knocked on the wrong door,” Paddy Pimblett said during a recent interview with Mola. “When he was on that mad bener in Liverpool years ago when there was videos of him in a treehouse like that. Ermmm – he came – he was meant to have come to my house because he was with another scouser at the time.”

“But my mum, she had a camera, not a Ring doorbell – it was well before them times, it was like 2016,” Paddy Pimblett explained. “So, obviously, I rang me mum, I was like, ‘Hey, check the cameras there, if McGregor’s knocking on our house, it’s getting videoed and put on me Insta immediately.’ And, he never [kncoked]. But I wish he did.” (Trascribed by SportsKeeda)