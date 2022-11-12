Erin Blanchfield slices through Molly McCann with brutal first round kimura – UFC 281 Highlights

Improving to 10-1 as a professional, Invicta FC alum, Erin Blanchfield scores the most high-profile victory of her Octagon tenure to date, submitting Liverpool fan-favorite, Molly McCann in a dominant first round effort on the preliminary card of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden.

Blanchfield, who entered tonight’s fight as the #12 ranked flyweight contender, immediately imposed her will against the surging Next Generation MMA trainee, McCann — taking down the latter with a well-timed double-leg takedown at the Octagon fence.

Assuming side control immediately before then taking mounted crucifix, Blanchfield unloaded on McCann with a flurry of punches and then elbows, before threatening with a brutal, tight kimura on the opposite side.

Eventually setting up the same joint submission on the opposite side, Blanchfield forced the submission from a grimacing, McCann in a dominant, one-sided performance on home soil.

Below, catch the highlights from Erin Blanchfield’s submission win over Molly McCann