Study: Paddy Pimblett eating the equivalent of 116 Big Macs per Week for Stunning Weight Gain

Paddy Pimblett stunned MMA fans with his weight gain after his last fight in the UFC. After his win at UFC 304, where he weighed in at 156 pounds (approximately 70.8 kilograms), Pimblett reportedly gained nearly 40 pounds, reaching just under 200 pounds (approximately 90 kilograms) in only two weeks.

Paddy Pimblett and His Weight Fluctuations

According to a study from Top Offshore Casinos they worked with dieticians to crunch the numbers. To achieve such a rapid weight gain, it was estimated that Paddy Pimblett consumed around 10,000 calories per day. This caloric intake is equivalent to eating about 116 McDonald’s Big Macs over the course of a week. For context, a typical adult male requires about 2,500 calories a day to maintain their weight, meaning Pimblett was consuming four times the average daily caloric intake.

The diet required to reach 10,000 calories a day is quite extreme. A hypothetical daily meal plan could include a breakfast of pancakes with syrup and butter, bacon, and eggs, totaling around 1,500 calories. Morning snacks might consist of donuts, a chocolate bar, and coffee with cream and sugar, adding another 1,300 calories. Lunch for Paddy Pimblett could involve two double bacon cheeseburgers, large fries, and a soda, amounting to about 2,900 calories. Afternoon snacks might include pizza and a pint of ice cream, contributing roughly 2,200 calories. Finally, dinner could feature a triple cheeseburger with bacon, large fries, and onion rings, totaling around 2,600 calories. Altogether, this sums up to approximately 10,500 calories in one day.

Despite concerns from fans, it is important to note that Pimblett is a professional athlete with access to a team of dieticians and nutritionists who help manage his diet and training regimen.

Paddy Pimblett has responded to critics regarding his weight fluctuations. He said:

“It’s rough lad. It’s funny, people call me ‘Paddy the fatty’ and stuff like that but even when I’m a big fat b*st*rd I’m still in the gym training every day lad. I’m still in there training, getting better, getting my teammates better but when you literally cannot train, it’s a killer.”

“It was tough but obviously me personal life, my friends, my family, my wife now, got me through it all so like I say, I had my wedding to look forward to. Luckily enough, I got me boot off just before the wedding and then after that, I was back in the gym the start of June so I could start training again.