Video – Paddy Pimblett balloons up to near 200lbs weeks after UFC 304 win

Just weeks removed from his impressive win at UFC 304 in Manchester, newly-top-15 ranked lightweight contender, Paddy Pimblett has shown off a huge move up in weight once more – weighing close to 200lbs following his latest win.

Pimblett, the current number number fifteen ranked lightweight contender, returned to action at UFC 304 at the end of last month, turning in his sixth consecutive victory against perennial contender, King Green with a brutal opening round triangle choke submission win.

The victory came as Paddy Pimblett’s latest following a prior decision win over former interim lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson.

Paddy Pimblett shows off huge weight gain after UFC 304

And eyeing a fight with incoming UFC Fight Night Paris headliner, Renato Moicano – who is lined up to take on Nimes native, Benoit Saint Denis next month, Pimblett would currently be suited better to taking on middleweights by the looks of it.

Sharing a video on his official YouTube channel off the back of his win over Green just weeks ago, Pimblett has revealed he currently weighs in the region of 198lbs – having came in below the lightweight limit of 156lbs for his fight with the San Bernardino veteran.

Reacting to Pimblett’s call out of him following his victory in the ‘Rainy City’, Brazilian fan-favorite, Moicano credited the Liverpool grappler for suggesting a season on The Ultimate Fighter to boot.

“Respect to him because he not only called me out, but he said we need to do ‘The Ultimate Fighter,’ and I agree with that,” Moicano said. “It’s going to be the first ‘Ultimate Fighter’ with subtitles, my brother, because I cannot understand this motherf*cker. Maybe his English is worse than mine.”

“Let me talk serious about that, Paddy Pimblett: I’m planning on beating Benoit Saint-Denis in France, and then we talk business,” Moicano said. “Let me tell you something, UFC. Let me tell you something: Show me the money and let’s do it.”