Paddy Pimblett shares cryptic fight news, fans suggest Michael Chandler clash: ‘See you at the top’

Surging lightweight contender, Paddy Pimblett has once more sent fans into raptures tonight on social media, claiming he has agreed to his next outing in the UFC — before sharing the cryptic message, “see you at the top” — coined previously by lightweight veteran, Michael Chandler.

Pimblett, a former undisputed Cage Warriors featherweight champion, and the current number thirteen ranked divisional contender, retained his unbeaten run in the Octagon back in July at UFC 304, taking on King Green.

Submitting the lightweight striker with a Submission of the Year contender triangle choke in the opening round during a grappling exchange, Paddy Pimblett finally cracked the lightweight top-15 pile, and turned in his sixth straight win since his move from the above-mentioned, Cage Warriors.

Paddy Pimblett hints at potential fight with Michael Chandler next

And on social media tonight, following a YouTube video posted by Paddy Pimblett that he has fight news coming soon — fans have speculated the Liverpool native may be hinting at a massive fight with former title chaser, Chandler, using the phase coined by the veteran, “see you at the top”.

🗣️ Paddy Pimblett on his next opponent: "I've said yeah. The opponent's said yeah… I'll see you at the top."



Paddy Pimblett vs Michael Chandler? 👀#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/KN8eWwOXhm — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 23, 2024

Himself most recently snapping his two-year hiatus from the Octagon back in November, Chandler co-headlined UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, rematching former undisputed champion, Charles Oliveira.

And despite mounting a late fifth round comeback, Chandler dropped a unanimous decision loss against the Sao Paulo fan-favorite, before once more staking his claim for a grudge fight with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor.

Without a win since May of 2022, Chandler, a former three-time Bellator MMA champion, turned in a stunning second round front kick KO win over common-foe and former interim champion, Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.