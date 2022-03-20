ONE Championship is gearing up for the biggest show in the company’s history this week, with ONE X set to go down on Saturday, March 26, inside the Singapore indoor stadium.

The card’s main event will see Angela Lee defending her atomweight strap against the Muay Thai phenom turned mixed martial artist Stamp Fairtex. Lee’s last fight was back in October of 2019 when she defeated China’s Xiong Jing Nan at ONE:Century. The 25-year-old, who gave birth last year, is still arguably the company’s biggest star, despite her absence from the ONE Circle, and there is an air of anticipation surrounding her return.

The card’s co-main event will be a flyweight freestyle bout between Muay Thai superstar Rodtang and one of the best MMA fighters of all time, Demetrious Johnson. The bout will be composed of four three-minute rounds, with the fight alternating between ONE Super Series Muay Thai rules and ONE’s MMA ruleset. Rodtang will have the edge in the opening round as it will be fought under Muay Thai rules.

The entire event is 19 fights deep and has been divided into three parts. The first two parts will be broadcast for free on ONE’s Facebook and Youtube accounts, with the Grand Finale being staged as a PPV event.

ONE X will feature a range of disciplines, with MMA, Muay Thai, Kickboxing, and Submission Grappling all being represented over the course of the event. It is an ambitious undertaking for the promotion, and the entire show is likely to last between ten and eleven hours.

So if you plan on watching from the first kick to the last punch, you might want to get a few snacks handy!

ONE X: Grand Finale ( 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT)

(c) Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex (ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Demetrious Johnson (Special Rules Super-Fight)

(c) Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (ONE Flyweight World Title)

Shinya Aoki vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama (mixed martial arts – lightweight)

Eduard Folayang vs. John Wayne Parr (Muay Thai – lightweight)

(c) Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Marat Grigorian (ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title)

Full Card For ONE X: Part II (5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT)

(c) Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Felipe Lobo (ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title)

(c) Capitan Petchyindee vs. Hiroki Akimoto (ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title)

Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga (mixed martial arts – atomweight)

Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan (mixed martial arts – atomweight)

Kim Jae Woong vs. Tang Kai (mixed martial arts – featherweight)

Full Card For ONE X: Part II (5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT)

(c) Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Felipe Lobo (ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title)

(c) Capitan Petchyindee vs. Hiroki Akimoto (ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title)

Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga (mixed martial arts – atomweight)

Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan (mixed martial arts – atomweight)

Kim Jae Woong vs. Tang Kai (mixed martial arts – featherweight)

Full Card For ONE X: Part I ( 1 a.m. ET on March 26/10 p.m. PT on March 25)

Chingiz Allazov vs. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final)

Reinier de Ridder vs. Andre Galvao (submission grappling – middleweight)

Lito Adiwang vs. Jeremy Miado (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Amir Khan vs. Ryogo Takahashi (mixed martial arts – featherweight)

Kang Ji Won vs. Paul Elliott (mixed martial arts – heavyweight)

Danielle Kelly vs. Mei Yamaguchi (submission grappling – atomweight)

Ryuto Sawada vs. Senzo Ikeda (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Asha Roka vs. Alyse Anderson (mixed martial arts – atomweight)

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.