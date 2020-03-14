Old Khabib Nurmagomedov Tweet Resurfaces After ‘Street Fight’ Claim

Spread the word!













An old tweet from Khabib Nurmagomedov has resurfaced following his ‘street fight’ claim to Tony Ferguson during the UFC 249 press conference.

The undefeated lightweight champion was involved in a fiery presser with former interim champion ‘El Cucuy’ last Friday, ahead of their highly anticipated 155lb title fight on April 18.

In one exchange Nurmagomedov poked fun at Ferguson for claiming he was a street fighter, before saying he’d win if they ever had a brawl in the outside of the octagon.

"HEY! HEY! SUNGLASSES!"



"IN STREET FIGHT I CAN EAT YOU."



Oh wow, 10-8 Khabib 😂#UFC249 pic.twitter.com/jatPb4voKd — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 6, 2020

Social media can make a liar of the best of us and the Russian is no exception. An old tweet from 2015 has resurfaced which sees Nurmagomedov claim not to be a street fighter and label those who are thugs, it read.

“Last night I was confronted by 2 thugs. I’m a professional mixed martial artist. I’m not a street fighter.”

Last night I was confronted by 2 thugs. I'm a professional mixed martial artist. I'm not a street fighter @ufc @danawhite @lorenzofertitta — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) August 3, 2015

Beyond the street fighter claim the lightweight standouts also traded barbs about nationality with Nurmagomedov calling his opponent a ‘fake Mexican’, he said.

“Who are you?” The unbeaten Russian asked during the presser. “You’ve fought a few American guys. You’ve never fought in the streets. I’m from (Russia). I can eat you. What are you talking about?

“You’re not from Mexico,” he added. “You’re not a real Mexican. You’re a fake Mexican. First you say you’re American, now you’re talking about you being Mexican.

“Where are you from? Where are you from? You’re not real Mexican. No, no, no, buddy, you’re a California guy. You’re not Mexican. These two are different.” (Transcribed by SportsBible)

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson headlines a stacked UFC 249 card in Brooklyn, New York and is just over one month away. However, there is a growing concern among fight fans that the bout will be scrapped for this the fifth time it has been booked.

The Corona Virus pandemic has already forced UFC Brasilia behind closed doors. Whilst New York State has an ongoing ban against all large public gatherings which would hamper the event should the ban stay in place for much longer.

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson finally settle there differneces at UFC 249?