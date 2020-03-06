UFC 249 Press Conference Live Stream & Video

Spread the word!













Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will meet face-to-face once again.

The pair are set to collide for the lightweight title in the UFC 249 headliner which takes place April 18 in Brooklyn, New York. It will be the fifth time they have been scheduled to face each other after the previous four were called off due to injuries.

Fight fans over the world will all be hoping the fifth time is the charm as it is arguably the most highly-anticipated matchup in the history of the UFC.

For now, the duo will field questions from the media tonight when they take part in the first press conference for UFC 249 in Las Vegas. They will face off afterwards before the UFC 248 weigh-ins begin.

You can watch the UFC 249 press conference live at 6 p.m. E.T. below:

UFC 249 Press Conference

